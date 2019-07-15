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Ben Garrison: What I Would’ve Said to the President at Social Media Conference
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191 views • July 15, 2019
Political cartoonist Ben Garrison joins live. He was reduced to a false caricature by CNN & mainstream media and the White House caved & disinvited him to the “Social Media Conference”. Here’s what he would have said to President Trump if given a chance and how the think tanks dismissed the problem of censorship and deplatforming.
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