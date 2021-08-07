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W.H.O. Concedes the Covid Virus Is Just Like the Common Flu - 500,000 Americans Dead From Vaccine [04.08.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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60 views • August 07, 2021
[04.08.2021] Over 500,000 Americans have so far been murdered by these so called vaccines
The PCR test is an outrageou.s Fraud that was never meant to detect a virus.
The main goal of this Pandemic Fraud was to Vaccinate the entire world and that seems to be working out quite well for these evil globalist criminals.

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Wil paranormal
Published August 4, 2021
9,799 Views
https://rumble.com/vkqoec-w.h.o.-concedes-the-covid-virus-is-just-like-the-common-flu-500000-american.html
https://rumble.com/user/wilparanormal
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vWIqTOkHdfuQ/
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freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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