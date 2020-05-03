Europe Easing Lockdowns; Pompeo: Enormous Evidence Virus Came From Wuhan Lab 5/3/2020

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Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
Notes: name Resistance Chicks = "Resistance to tyranny is obedience to God!" , Founding Fathers Christianity is obedience to the Word of God in government and owning land which means 95% of men should farm to provide for themselves and their families. Independence means dependence on God alone, not government or any other.
Leah and Michelle own and run a homestead, God's Little Acre, in SW Ohio where they raise and breed heritage hogs and chickens, keep bees, have fruit and nut trees, a variety of berries, grow their own vegetables and are proficient in permaculture and sustainable homesteading. We teach others how to can, make bread from scratch, grind wheat, butcher hogs and process chickens. Our motto is that God put Adam in a garden, so that must be where man is meant to be happiest.
Contact Us:
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
www.resistancechicks.com
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks/?eid=ARCbpywOlFr9zqj3YDGWg7F4jVzFaQQweTEsBkVHZ68xc0_wsHnmPR6Bvkmp6ATIPJVAeGG8Guq3hNKb
Twitter:
@ResistanceChics
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com
Blog Isaiah58Minitries
https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/
Bitchute
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https://soundcloud.com/leah-svensson
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