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PLEASE DO YOUR PART: Send a Christmas Card to The Political Prisoners in Washington DC and Let Them Know They’re Not Forgotten …Here’s How
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80 views • December 21, 2021
RealNewsChannel.com

From The Gateway Pundit: PLEASE DO YOUR PART: Send a Christmas Card to The Political Prisoners in Washington DC and Let Them Know They’re Not Forgotten …Here’s How

Christmas cards addressed to all prisoners can be sent to Jonathan Mellis, Shane Jenkins, or Nathan DeGrave and will be shared by them with the rest of the prisoners.

Prisoner 1:

NATHAN DEGRAVE – 376789
DOC-DC-CTF
1901 D ST. SE
WASHINGTON, DC 20003

Or Prisoner 2:

JONATHAN MELLIS – 376907
DOC-DC-CTF
1901 D ST. SE
WASHINGTON, DC 20003
Or Prisoner 3:

SHANE JENKINS – 377186
DOC-DC-CTF
1901 D ST. SE
WASHINGTON, DC 20003

You can include a card for them to share with their fellow political prisoners.

Source Link;
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/please-part-send-christmas-card-political-prisoners-washington-dc-let-know-not-forgotten/

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