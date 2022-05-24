Usless Eater in Chief, Klaus Martian Schwab preaches Stakeholder Communism at Davos 2022

Sir Klaus Martin Schwab, KCMG (British Knight Commander of the Order of St.Michael and St. George, 2006).Founder and only chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) that first met Feb. 04-07, 1971 in Davos, Switzerland. It's original namewas the European Management Forum until 1987. It was founded under the "supervision of the Swiss Federal Department of the Interior" by Klaus and the soon-to-be Mrs. (Hilde) Schwab (née Stoll). Klaus had just been assigned to the Bern canton infantry handling ABC (Atomic, Biological, Chemical) where his company, Escher-Wyss, was a supplier.Klaus married Hilde in Feb. 1971 just weeks after the first conference.Klaus Martian Schwab aka "old sourpuss"Born: March 30, 1938 (age 84 years), Ravensburg, Germanya circus barker who grew up with a silver spoon in his mouth whose heart has nothing good to share with the world.EUGENICS AND DEPOPULATION ARE IN KLAUS' DNASchwab’s hometown—Ravensburg, Germany—was the first German city to practice eugenics (killing “useless eaters”)Schwab’s family company, Escher Wyss, exploited slave labor and Allied POWs, manufactured key nuclear bomb-making technologies for Adolf Hitler and South Africa, sold Swiss flame throwers to the Nazis, and was named a National Socialist Model Company by Adolf Hitler.KLAUS’ HIDDEN NAZI PASTKlaus’ mainstream media and academia propagandists have hidden his Nazi past in a blizzard of awards, WEF programs, ghost-written books, speeches, interviews, honorary professorships and doctorates from all over the world.