Vice Speaker of the Russian State Duma, Anna Kuznetsova:

"Our soldiers found documents on the sale of children and human organs from which Ukraine derives 7% of its national budget, with the support of private British military companies and Coca Cola."

Source @Real World News

Thanks to Marts for Link


