© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Zelenko on Biometrics and Vaccine
Follow
4
Share
Report
510 views • April 20, 2022
"You don't need a gulag anymore to put a bullet into someone's head. If you don't like [someone] or you view them as a threat, all you need to do really is shut off their ability to transact, to buy food for their family."
"You don't need a gulag anymore to put a bullet into someone's head. If you don't like [someone] or you view them as a threat, all you need to do really is shut off their ability to transact, to buy food for their family."
w0503
"You don't need a gulag anymore to put a bullet into someone's head. If you don't like [someone] or you view them as a threat, all you need to do really is shut off their ability to transact, to buy food for their family."
w0503
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.