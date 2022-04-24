TGNT-7, TWO GREAT COMMANDMENTS // The Gospel NEVER Told

Episode 7 of The Gospel Never Told.



Professor Truth and Guests are “True Israel,” and not in agreement or associated with the “Redefined” “Woke” definition of Christian Identity, in our culture today.

• Today’s “WOKE” Culture infiltrates, defiles, and redefines everything Holy, including The Truth of the Christian Bible and The White Race of Adam.

• Today's "Woke" Culture has maligned the meaning of “Christian Identity,” and redefined it as a belief system of “WOKE" HATE.



True Israel - Followers of “The Way”:

• do not Assent, Align, or associate with the modern definitions of “Christian Identity,” as defined by the current culture.

• advocate the Kingdom of Jesus Christ on Earth, including a Christian “Divine Order” in all aspects of society.

• Love America as a Republic, one Nation under Jesus the Father, the God of Abraham, Isaac & Jacob.

• do not hate or advocate Physical or verbal violence in any form, against any other race, Culture, Ethnicity or Religion.

• promote Spiritual (Not Physical or Verbal) Warfare in accordance with Ephesians chapter 6.

• use “The Sword of the Spirit” and call on God’s Holy Angels to defend and defeat the enemies of Jesus Christ, on our behalf.

• True Israel are a “Called Out” Ecclesia in the end times following the precepts of Jesus Christ, from the King James Holy Bible.