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Silvano Trotta - Les Gilets Jaunes Constituants
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3 views • July 01, 2020
Import YT 29 juin 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YF9N3YNdK9s
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Reprise du commentaire d'origine de Silvano :
Aujourd'hui je reçois Elyes, porte parole des Gilets Jaunes Constituants.
Leur écrire : [email protected]
Leur Chaîne You Tube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtg3B1mxTUXSO30nT9azYGw
Leur page Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/giletsjaunesconstituantspagedesecours/
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Reprise du commentaire d'origine de Silvano :
Aujourd'hui je reçois Elyes, porte parole des Gilets Jaunes Constituants.
Leur écrire : [email protected]
Leur Chaîne You Tube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtg3B1mxTUXSO30nT9azYGw
Leur page Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/giletsjaunesconstituantspagedesecours/
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