US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Urges Europe To Take a United Approach to Checking China and Its Business Practices

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
05/19/2022 US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday urged Europe to take a united approach to checking China and its business practices. She added that both the US and Europe should find ways to work with China.