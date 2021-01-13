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The 5-year attack on Trump | George Papadopoulos
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161 views • January 13, 2021
Former Trump advisor George Papadopoulos, a self-proclaimed victim of the hard fought 'witch hunt' campaign against President Donald Trump's administration over his one term as president, reflects on the headlines and stories that dominated news coverage of The Donald from the moment he announced a campaign for The White House, to the Capitol chaos seen on the day the electoral college's numbers were confirmed.
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