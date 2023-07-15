Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
**INBOUND 911** "We no longer have access to pain medication at this facility." THAT REALLY JUST HAPPENED!
channel image
LetsBoGrandon
137 Subscribers
135 views
Published Yesterday

THIS IS MY PERSONAL STORY:

It's serious. You think you don't need your medical system? I don't either... Until I did. Until my best friend did.... Here's the journey Into this story and what its led to so far. And this is just the beginning. I couldn't believe my ears and you'll also learn why and what happened, ie, how it got this way. It cam under attack actually. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
preppingsurvivalpharmadoctorsmedical system

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket