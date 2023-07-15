INBOUND 911** "We no longer have access to pain medication at this facility." THAT REALLY JUST HAPPENED!

THIS IS MY PERSONAL STORY:
It's serious. You think you don't need your medical system? I don't either... Until I did. Until my best friend did.... Here's the journey Into this story and what its led to so far. And this is just the beginning. I couldn't believe my ears and you'll also learn why and what happened, ie, how it got this way. It cam under attack actually. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.