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BOSTON DYNAMIC'S SPOT GOES ON A RAMPAGE - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK
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141 views • February 25, 2021
February 25th, 2021.

The Corbett Report

corbettreport


Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: Thousands Reportedly Attempt to Obtain Easily Forged Vaccinated Certificate
https://timesofisrael.com/thousands-reportedly-attempt-to-obtain-easily-forged-vaccinated-certificate/

One-Third of Deaths Reported to CDC After COVID Vaccines Occurred Within 48 Hours of Vaccination
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/latest-data-cdc-vaers/

Synthetic mRNA Covid vaccines: A Risk-Benefit Analysis
https://off-guardian.org/2021/02/22/synthetic-mrna-covid-vaccines-a-risk-benefit-analysis/
The Vaccine (Dis)Information War
https://off-guardian.org/2021/02/23/the-vaccine-disinformation-war/

They Know What You Are (Now They’re Haggling Over the Price)
https://www.corbettreport.com/they-know-what-you-are-now-theyre-haggling-over-the-price/

Story #2: GameStop Stock Explodes Again Following Board Member's Tweet
https://kotaku.com/gamestop-stock-explodes-again-following-board-members-m-1846348996

Deja Vu All Over Again: Gamestop Soars Over 300% As 'Gamma Squeeze' Returns
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/deja-vu-all-over-again-gamestop-halted-after-soaring-70-minutes-no-news

Reddit Outages Reported After GameStop Shares Erupted In Epic Short Squeeze
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/reddit-outages-reported-after-gamestop-shares-erupted-epic-short-squeeze

Fed Investigating Massive Outage Of Its Interbank Payment System
https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/fed-down

The REAL Meaning of GameStop
https://www.corbettreport.com/the-real-meaning-of-gamestop/

Story #3: Pranksters Show How Horrifying Boston Dynamics’ Police Robot Dog Is By Strapping Paintball Gun To It
https://dailydot.com/debug/boston-dynamics-robot-spot-paintball-mschf/

Culture Jamming with Extinction Rebellion – #PropagandaWatch
https://www.corbettreport.com/culture-jamming-with-extinction-rebellion-propagandawatch/
Keywords
gmovaccinecorbettreportpassportinjectiongene therapythe corbett reportnewworldnextweekmedia monarchymrnamoston dynamic
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