Truth and Righteousness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BE THE ONE.. Many are called few are chosen.
Trying to do this video for most of the day.
At about 19:03 try figure out what I wanted to say there. If you watch my videos you would pick up what that is. Tired: I added another part to it and merge them after third attempt. It still may not show properly here so will check back later.