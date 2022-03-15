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Dr. Peter Beter - The CIA, Fort Knox, and the Poisoning of America - Audio Letter No. 05 - October 15, 1975
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74 views • March 15, 2022
Dr. Peter David Beter - Audio Letter No. 05 - October 15, 1975
https://peterdavidbeter.com/docs/all/dbal05.html
(1) The CIA, Fort Knox, and the poisoning of America
(2) How the Rockefeller brothers are preparing to sacrifice New York City to trigger general economic collapse
(3) The continuing buildup to a new United States constitution and war in Asia
https://peterdavidbeter.com/
Playlist: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/eefd050c-99f1-4c70-bb4b-f02a6b9a9916?index=1
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on Blogspot:
http://drpeterbeter.blogspot.com
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj678nzZrPEamAJKkefV-9w/featured
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on Dailymotion:
http://www.dailymotion.com/DrPeterBeter
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on Archives:
https://archive.org/details/DrPeterBeter_AudioVideoLetters
Download All Availables Archives : https://archive.org/compress/DrPeterBeter_AudioVideoLetters/formats=ARCHIVE%20BITTORRENT,METADATA,ITEM%20TILE,VBR%20MP3,MPEG4,ZIP
https://peterdavidbeter.com/docs/all/dbal05.html
(1) The CIA, Fort Knox, and the poisoning of America
(2) How the Rockefeller brothers are preparing to sacrifice New York City to trigger general economic collapse
(3) The continuing buildup to a new United States constitution and war in Asia
https://peterdavidbeter.com/
Playlist: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/eefd050c-99f1-4c70-bb4b-f02a6b9a9916?index=1
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on Blogspot:
http://drpeterbeter.blogspot.com
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj678nzZrPEamAJKkefV-9w/featured
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on Dailymotion:
http://www.dailymotion.com/DrPeterBeter
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on Archives:
https://archive.org/details/DrPeterBeter_AudioVideoLetters
Download All Availables Archives : https://archive.org/compress/DrPeterBeter_AudioVideoLetters/formats=ARCHIVE%20BITTORRENT,METADATA,ITEM%20TILE,VBR%20MP3,MPEG4,ZIP
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