Russian Military journalist and Federal TV host Andrey Afanasyev - We are Facing the End of a Globalist Unipolar World

❗️We are now witnessing the collapse of the US led unipolar world.
⚡️We, the people of Russia support the idea of a mutlipolar world.
⚡️Ukraine wants to be a part of the Western, Globalist project which is dying before our eyes.
⚡️The conflict in Ukraine is a Russian civil war involving a former Russian territory.
🎙Russian Military journalist and Federal TV host Andrey Afanasyev on the @AussieCossack Show (clip).
