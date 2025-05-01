BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🔥Israel: Wildfires are raging across the countryside between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, fueled by strong winds
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
64 views • 2 days ago

🔥Wildfires are raging across the countryside between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, fueled by strong winds. 

And just to add more fuel to the fire — literally — Haaretz reports that Israeli settlers have set Palestinian agricultural land ablaze in the West Bank.

Cynthia... what timing: Israel's Independence Day: Evening of Wed, Apr 30, 2025 - Thurs, May 1, 2025. This is the same time as Walpurgis Night or Beltane Bonfire.

Adding: 

Wildfire in Israel has burned over 5,000 acres of land, including large forest areas

Officials say it’s one of the worst in years

The full damage is still being assessed

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
