🔥Israel: Wildfires are raging across the countryside between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, fueled by strong winds

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥Wildfires are raging across the countryside between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, fueled by strong winds.
And just to add more fuel to the fire — literally — Haaretz reports that Israeli settlers have set Palestinian agricultural land ablaze in the West Bank.
Cynthia... what timing: Israel's Independence Day: Evening of Wed, Apr 30, 2025 - Thurs, May 1, 2025. This is the same time as Walpurgis Night or Beltane Bonfire.
Adding:
Wildfire in Israel has burned over 5,000 acres of land, including large forest areas
Officials say it’s one of the worst in years
The full damage is still being assessed