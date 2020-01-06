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Treating fibromyalgia with stem cells
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17 views • January 06, 2020
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In this video Josh talks about how good are stem cells when treating fibromyalgia due to the disease's characteristics of auto immune activity. What the stem cells do in this case is they send out this thigs call cytokines that essentially reprogram and signal the cells that are attacking your own body. In most cases with just one treatment of 300 million stem cells you can get back on your feet with the symptoms disappearing or drastically reducing. In other cases you may need to take more stem cells due to your respective body mass. To learn more contact us!
In this video Josh talks about how good are stem cells when treating fibromyalgia due to the disease's characteristics of auto immune activity. What the stem cells do in this case is they send out this thigs call cytokines that essentially reprogram and signal the cells that are attacking your own body. In most cases with just one treatment of 300 million stem cells you can get back on your feet with the symptoms disappearing or drastically reducing. In other cases you may need to take more stem cells due to your respective body mass. To learn more contact us!
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