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In a June 29, 2021 GTV video, Mr. Miles Guo said that the Chinese Communist Party was scared to death around the time of its 100-year anniversary, after the Typhoon Shelter massive explosion in Hong Kong, the collapse of the underground military project in Beijing, and the attempted bridge bombing in Dalian, and that preventing drones was now the top priority of the Zhongnan Pit in Beijing. Even regular people’s car refueling and natural gas tank refilling can make the CCP panic. Miles said that the CCP brought fear to the whole world and the Whistleblower Movement, and now it’s the CCP’s turn to fear. “The CCP’s fear is our weapon!” said Miles.