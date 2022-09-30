MIDTERM UPDATE What Republicans must do to WIN BACK the Senate

Glenn Beck





Sep 27, 2022 The midterms are just one month away, and the stakes for our republic have never been higher. If Democrats keep their current control of both the House of Representatives AND the Senate, America may never been the same. In this clip, Glenn and Stu run through the latest numbers: The races currently leaning left, those leaning right, and the ones that are becoming closer each day. These are the races Republicans MUST win if they want to take back control…





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jeUvqxL4TU