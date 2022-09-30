Create New Account
MIDTERM UPDATE What Republicans must do to WIN BACK the Senate
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Glenn Beck


Sep 27, 2022 The midterms are just one month away, and the stakes for our republic have never been higher. If Democrats keep their current control of both the House of Representatives AND the Senate, America may never been the same. In this clip, Glenn and Stu run through the latest numbers: The races currently leaning left, those leaning right, and the ones that are becoming closer each day. These are the races Republicans MUST win if they want to take back control…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jeUvqxL4TU

Keywords
current eventsdemocratspoliticsamericarepublicanssenatehouse of representativeselectionsglenn beckwinmidtermchances

