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[Mar 21, 2019] OmegaMan Interview 11/13/10: Nephilim, Mt. Hermon, 33, UFOs, SEED and more (5.4K views on YouTube)
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35 views • November 24, 2021
This was a radio interview from November of 2010 on Omegaman radio. On this particular interview Shannon Davis and I went into a LOT of different topics - all of which are related to my SEED project.
At about 16 minutes and 40 seconds into this video, I talk about an organization I worked for with the initials C and I and A. Knowing there are lunatics out there who would love to run with this, I'll just say right here, although it did deal with paramilitary operations, I was NOT referring to the Central Intelligence Agency.
Obviously much has changed since 2010 - especially concerning SEED. For current info on that, please go to www.seedtheseries.com
Link to the original interview: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/omegamanradio/2010/11/14/episode-128--rob-skiba--the-seed
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
At about 16 minutes and 40 seconds into this video, I talk about an organization I worked for with the initials C and I and A. Knowing there are lunatics out there who would love to run with this, I'll just say right here, although it did deal with paramilitary operations, I was NOT referring to the Central Intelligence Agency.
Obviously much has changed since 2010 - especially concerning SEED. For current info on that, please go to www.seedtheseries.com
Link to the original interview: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/omegamanradio/2010/11/14/episode-128--rob-skiba--the-seed
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
Keywords
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