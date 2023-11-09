Create New Account
Deacons, Elders, Shepherds, and Sheep-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-NOV 8 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Published 16 hours ago

Recognizing the Difference in the Roles of Deacons and Elders. Elders, Being Ordained Ministers, Are Set Apart and Hold Accountability For Souls. Looking At Some Characteristics of Sheep From Why! the Shepherd by Godfrey Bowen, and We As Sheep Need Our Undershepherd and Our Chief Shepherd.

biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

