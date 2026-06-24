🏗️ GST & HST in New Home Construction Explained 🇨🇦

Land developers in Canada are subject to GST and HST during the construction and sale of new residential properties.





In Ontario, these taxes are often included in the final purchase price and can significantly affect overall housing costs.





Housing affordability is influenced by multiple factors, including land prices, construction expenses, demand, and taxation.





This content explains how taxes are applied in real estate and how they impact buyers and developers.





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