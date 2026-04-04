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Stay in the circle
Show no fear
Summon the victim
The angel appears
Innocent woman
Aryan queen
You simply won't believe whats happened to me
For a billion years
Four billion years
Aryan Queen
Aryan Queen
Move in fashion
Kill in style
Lose emotion
Spend to survive
Stay awhile
Bleed some more
Bend you knees
On this floor
our god is money
money
our life is money
money
your death is money
money
we own your soul
we made your god
we are your gods
you bow to us
believe our laws
we are money
god money
god money
Stay in the circle
Show no fear
Summon the victim
The demons appear
Innocent woman
Aryan queen
You simply won't believe until they feed
For a billion years
Four billion years
Aryan Queen
Scream
Aryan Queen
Move in fashion
Kill in style
Lose emotion
Spend to survive
Stay awhile
Bleed some more
Bend you knees
On this floor
our god is money
money
our life is money
money
your death is money
money
we own your soul
we made your god
we are your gods
you bow to us
believe our laws
we are money
God Money
God Money