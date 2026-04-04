Stay in the circle

Show no fear

Summon the victim

The angel appears

Innocent woman

Aryan queen

You simply won't believe whats happened to me



For a billion years

Four billion years

Aryan Queen

Aryan Queen



Move in fashion

Kill in style

Lose emotion

Spend to survive

Stay awhile

Bleed some more

Bend you knees

On this floor



our god is money

money

our life is money

money

your death is money

money

we own your soul

we made your god

we are your gods

you bow to us

believe our laws

we are money

god money

god money



Stay in the circle

Show no fear

Summon the victim

The demons appear

Innocent woman

Aryan queen

You simply won't believe until they feed



For a billion years

Four billion years

Aryan Queen

Scream

Aryan Queen



Move in fashion

Kill in style

Lose emotion

Spend to survive

Stay awhile

Bleed some more

Bend you knees

On this floor



our god is money

money

our life is money

money

your death is money

money

we own your soul

we made your god

we are your gods

you bow to us

believe our laws

we are money

God Money

God Money



