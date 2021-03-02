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Prepper Trick Shots
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303 views • March 02, 2021
My kids LOVE to watch "trick shot" videos, like the ones made by Dude Perfect. Since I have a Preppers channel, I wanted to do a special video called "Prepper Trick Shots" that features some family fun using various Prepper items as props, in the style of Dude Perfect. Just trying to be the cool dad!
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
0:15 - Introduction
0:32 - MRE Behind The Back Free Throw
0:40 - Gamma Seal Lid Frisbee
0:54 - MRE Balcony Bucket Toss
1:09 - Thrunite Flashlight Hat Toss
1:22 - Swing Set Water Bottle Shot
1:45 - Pantry Chili Shot
1:51 - Fisher Space Pen Toss
2:00 - Lunch Box Into Backpack Toss
2:05 - MRE Bucket Toss At Storage Unit
2:12 - Gamma Seal Frisbee Toss
2:26 - Vienna Sausage Into The Urban Pooper
2:50 - Cheerios Pantry Shot
2:56 - MRE Sky Hook
3:22 - Toilet Paper Bucket Shot
PRODUCTS FEATURED:
MRE: https://us.mealkitsupply.com/
Gamma Seal Bucket Lid: https://amzn.to/3uMtJ3g
Thrunite TN42C: https://amzn.to/3q7YRXl
Fisher Space Pen: https://amzn.to/2NQ9i4E
MUSIC: "Know Myself" by Patrick Patrikios (Royalty Free)
TUP NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP! https://bit.ly/2K4Aebz
SUPPORT THE URBAN PREPPER:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theurbanprepper
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-urban-prepper
VIDEO SITES:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/TheUrbanPrepper
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@theurbanprepper:e
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/theurbanprepper
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theurbanprepper
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TheUrbanPrepper
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/theurbanprepper
SOCIAL SITES:
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/theurbanprepper
Telegram: https://t.me/s/theurbanprepper
Gab: https://gab.com/theurbanprepper
Minds: https://www.minds.com/theurbanprepper/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GotPreps
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GotPreps
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theurbanprepper/
Discord Server: https://discord.gg/E37R8CyA2y
NOTE: Most of the hyperlinks to products included on my channel are affiliate links, which means that I make a small percentage of the sales if you purchase an item after clicking one of the links from my channel. This comes at no cost to you. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. All of the money that I get goes towards funding my channel's costs, such as production equipment, new gear to test, and bourbon. I also allocate a percentage that goes directly into my children's college 529 savings plans. Thank you for supporting my channel!
#trickshots
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
0:15 - Introduction
0:32 - MRE Behind The Back Free Throw
0:40 - Gamma Seal Lid Frisbee
0:54 - MRE Balcony Bucket Toss
1:09 - Thrunite Flashlight Hat Toss
1:22 - Swing Set Water Bottle Shot
1:45 - Pantry Chili Shot
1:51 - Fisher Space Pen Toss
2:00 - Lunch Box Into Backpack Toss
2:05 - MRE Bucket Toss At Storage Unit
2:12 - Gamma Seal Frisbee Toss
2:26 - Vienna Sausage Into The Urban Pooper
2:50 - Cheerios Pantry Shot
2:56 - MRE Sky Hook
3:22 - Toilet Paper Bucket Shot
PRODUCTS FEATURED:
MRE: https://us.mealkitsupply.com/
Gamma Seal Bucket Lid: https://amzn.to/3uMtJ3g
Thrunite TN42C: https://amzn.to/3q7YRXl
Fisher Space Pen: https://amzn.to/2NQ9i4E
MUSIC: "Know Myself" by Patrick Patrikios (Royalty Free)
TUP NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP! https://bit.ly/2K4Aebz
SUPPORT THE URBAN PREPPER:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theurbanprepper
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-urban-prepper
VIDEO SITES:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/TheUrbanPrepper
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@theurbanprepper:e
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/theurbanprepper
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theurbanprepper
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TheUrbanPrepper
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/theurbanprepper
SOCIAL SITES:
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/theurbanprepper
Telegram: https://t.me/s/theurbanprepper
Gab: https://gab.com/theurbanprepper
Minds: https://www.minds.com/theurbanprepper/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GotPreps
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GotPreps
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theurbanprepper/
Discord Server: https://discord.gg/E37R8CyA2y
NOTE: Most of the hyperlinks to products included on my channel are affiliate links, which means that I make a small percentage of the sales if you purchase an item after clicking one of the links from my channel. This comes at no cost to you. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. All of the money that I get goes towards funding my channel's costs, such as production equipment, new gear to test, and bourbon. I also allocate a percentage that goes directly into my children's college 529 savings plans. Thank you for supporting my channel!
#trickshots
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