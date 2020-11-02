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Beekeeping For Beginners - Treating Varroa Mites With Thyme Oil & Results
Anna Kra
Anna Kra
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73 views • November 02, 2020
Our VIDEO Is primarily based on these two sources:
-More info on thyme oil: https://www.essentialnaturaloils.com/thyme-oil-bee-industry
-More info on Coconut oil: https://www.facebook.com/notes/nutiva/bennetts-honey-farm-testing-nutiva-organic-coconut-oil-against-bee-mites/103224302366/

Pavel, a native of Russia, has over 30 years of experience with beekeeping, highly recommends these items when first starting out, visit this link to see which ones and why ---- https://kit.co/annakra/on-a-budget-decent-beginner-beekeeping-supplies

Join our Facebook group and share your story: https://www.facebook.com/groups/beekeepinginsights

---Here is a link to thyme oil: https://kit.co/annakra/decent-beginner-beekeeping-supplies-for-dirt-cheap/treating-varroa-mite
---Here is a link to Coconut oil: https://kit.co/annakra/decent-beginner-beekeeping-supplies-for-dirt-cheap/nutiva-organic-unre
---Here is a link to Screen bottom boards: https://kit.co/annakra/decent-beginner-beekeeping-supplies-for-dirt-cheap/10-frame-varroa-mite
---Here is a link to queen cages we use: https://kit.co/annakra/decent-beginner-beekeeping-supplies-for-dirt-cheap/1804550-hilitand-10pcs-multi

OUR VIDEO IS Based on these two sources primarily:
-More info on thyme oil: https://www.essentialnaturaloils.com/thyme-oil-bee-industry
-More info on Coconut oil: https://www.facebook.com/notes/nutiva/bennetts-honey-farm-testing-nutiva-organic-coconut-oil-against-bee-mites/103224302366/
Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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