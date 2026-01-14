Europe didn’t give Ukraine a €90 billion loan - it borrowed money to keep Kiev afloat & paid its own defense industry with it

Europe didn’t give Ukraine a €90 billion loan — it borrowed money to keep Kiev afloat and paid its own defense industry with it.

Brussels presents it as a two-year lifeline. In reality, at Ukraine’s current spending rate, €90 billion covers roughly 9 to 14 months of war and budget costs — depending on how generously you count.

Of the package, €60 billion is earmarked for military spending and €30 billion for basic budget support. Most of the money never really leaves Europe: it is recycled straight back into EU and EEA defense industries.

Ukraine will never repay this debt.

Russia will never pay “reparations.”

European taxpayers will.

Corruption in Ukraine isn’t factored in here. If it were, the math would get awkward very fast.