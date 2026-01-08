What is?..."Narcissism"

Audio (05:10)

Matthew 10:16 NLT

"Look, I am sending you out as sheep among wolves. So be as shrewd as snakes and harmless as doves

The opposition of the Pharisees would be like ravaging wolves. The disciples’ only hope would be to look to their Shepherd for protection. We may face similar hostility. Like the disciples, we are not to be sheeplike in our attitude but sensible and prudent. We are not to be gullible pawns, but neither are we to be deceitful connivers. We must find a balance between wisdom and vulnerability to accomplish God’s work.

