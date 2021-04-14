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China Issues War Warning to US: Stop Playing With Fire
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273 views • April 14, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall leads the team in a discussion of increasing global conflicts. First off, China threatens a dramatic response to the Biden White House sending a diplomatic team to Taiwan.
Next, breaking news as US warships back down on their cruise to the Black Sea to engage Russia over the Ukraine and Crimea. Then, the problems continue to escalate for GOP frat boy Matt Gaetz, as it is revealed that his phone was confiscated in his twisted tale of underage sex.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/14/21)
Next, breaking news as US warships back down on their cruise to the Black Sea to engage Russia over the Ukraine and Crimea. Then, the problems continue to escalate for GOP frat boy Matt Gaetz, as it is revealed that his phone was confiscated in his twisted tale of underage sex.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/14/21)
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