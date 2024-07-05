Al-Qassam Uses the Chinese "Red Arrow" Guided Missile in Rafah for the First Time Ever





An OFC engineering vehicle was targeted with a “Red Arrow” guided missile, and the rescue forces were targeted with the “Rajum” missile system, west of the Tal Zorob area in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. 2024/06/24





