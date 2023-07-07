Affirmative Action Ruling Sparks Anti-Asian Hate: Asian-Americans Praise SCOTUS Decision

Stew Peters Show





July 6, 2023





For decades, Asians have been treated as second-class citizens in America precisely because they are not dysfunctional.

Kenny Xu, president and spokesman of Colors United, is here to talk about Asian-American discrimination in the wake of the SCOTUS affirmative action ruling.

Harvard University has for decades engaged in racial discrimination.

They did this by giving Asians low scores on their personality tests.

Harvard cares more about how their student body looks than they do academic merit.

The Left wants to virtue signal and please their White liberal and Black constituency.

Many Asian-Americans have voted with the Left and Democrats for years.

This is a paradox because typically Asians have conservative values.

Kenny Xu is blazing a new trail as Asians begin to stand up for their constitutional rights.

For more information on Kenny’s next book go to http://SchoolOfWoke.com

To buy Kenny Xu’s book “An Inconvenient Minority: The Attack on Asian American Excellence and the Fight for Meritocracy” got to https://www.amazon.com/Inconvenient-Minority-Admissions-American-Excellence/dp/1635767563

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Kick-ass Chuck Norris has now released a morning KICK! Try it HERE: https://americareadysupply.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2yj45u-affirmative-action-ruling-sparks-anti-asian-hate-asian-americans-praise-sco.html