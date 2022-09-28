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Episode 181: A Journey To Heal Thyroid Disease with Gintare Balseviciute
Let's Talk Wellness Now
Let's Talk Wellness Now
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8 views • September 28, 2022

Gin talks about her journey to heal thyroid disease with nutrition. Can thyroid disease be healed with nutrition? The simple answer is sometimes. It depends on the damage that has affected the thyroid. But nutrition can make a big difference in thyroid function. Gin shares what worked for her and provides hope to others with thyroid disease. 

Do not miss these highlights:

02:29 Not every person can get off thyroid medication, 

12:48 How Gin got on this journey of a clean eating diet and linked it to hypothyroidism.

17:47 Why doesn’t the same diet work for other women?

22:34 Accountability needs to come in when it comes to losing weight

26:14 With every single decade, your body’s changing,  your body shape is changing. But it doesn’t mean that you cannot be in your best shape. 

31:22 Whatever comes in the box (processed food), put it back! 

32:53 Well cooked over raw for leafy vegetables.

34:42 Whatever it takes,  your health is your number one priority. 

38:59 A lot of people that have been diagnosed with hypothyroidism have questions that need to be answered, but nobody has time for that.

43:32 If you don’t like the answers you’re getting, seek the care of someone else. You don’t have to stay, find somebody else.

47:53  If you don’t want to take medications, that means you have to follow a strict diet and really work on your diet, because it’s going to be nutritional support versus medication support. 

Resources Mentioned

Whether you are recovering from an illness or just looking to maintain your current overall health, schedule a consult with us at Serenity Health Care  by calling  (262)522-8640 or visit https://www.serenityhealthcarecenter.com 

About our Guest:

I’m Gintare and I’m Certified Ketogenic Wellness and nutrition coach. All my life I was interested in nutrition and always have been a healthy eater. I’m that type of person who never orders take away or buys precooked meals. As I moved to another country to live in my early 20s. I discovered different cultures with different types of cuisines. Also I started to notice that by tasting and trying new food I started to gain weight.This was something new to me and I started to go deeper into the nutrition side. This is where my true passion was born and I end up focusing on. I need it to understand what I need to do to stop my weight gain. And in the last few years my world was shaken when I was diagnosed with hypothyroidism and as a side effect I started to gain weight, it was hard for me to control it considering I am a nutritionist coach. It took a while to figure out what was working and how I maintained it. So now I’m on the mission to help women with their weight loss who’ve been affected by hypothyroidism.

https://www.ketogenic-wellness.com

https://www.instagram.com/gintare.keto/

Keywords
dietlosing weightthyroid diseasethyroid medication
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