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Roger Stone: 'I saw this coming'
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32 views • November 17, 2020
Longtime political advisor Roger Stone on the legal challenges presented to President Donald Trump, the historical parallels to cases he has covered and more - via Newsmax TV's 'STINCHFIELD.'
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