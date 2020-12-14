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Profs Dr. Beda Stadler - PCR Test Cannot Tell If You Have A Virus Or Some Dead Chunk Of Virus
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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301 views • December 14, 2020
PROF. DR. BEDA STADLER

Beda M. Stadler, former Director of the University Institute of Immunology at the Insel Hospital in Bern, is emerited professor of Immunology from the Medical Faculty of the University of Bern. His major research interests were in basic research in the field of allergy and autoimmunity as well as applied research in the field of immunology.

As Vice President of the Commission for Technology and Innovation (CTI) Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research EAER Switzerland he was heading the life science team and was a member of the CTI Start-up & Entrepreneurship label board.

During his career he liked to express his scientific and rational views in public as a frequent guest speaker and columnist for various print media.
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liestruth exposedcovid 19pcr testdr beda stadle
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