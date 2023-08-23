Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Satan’s appearing and the mark of the beast
channel image
Follower of Christ777
384 Subscribers
95 views
Published 17 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to John Michael Ateo Estrada on Facebook!

Satan will soon appear on earth as an angel of light to present himself as Christ! (2 Corinthians 11:14). Satan’s feet will touch this sin-filled earth while Christ’s feet won’t as He, Christ, will meet His saints in the clouds of heaven in 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17.

Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christsatanyeshuamark of the beastson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthancient of daysappearingfather of lightsanother comforter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket