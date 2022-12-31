7 Health Dangers Lurking In A Home

Have you ever thought that your home could be making you sick? When buying a home, do you know the signs and signals to look for? Things like mold or other concerning toxins could be present, lurking behind the walls. Do you know how to accurately test for them?

In today’s interview you’re going to learn all this, and more. This episode is perfect for someone buying a home but is also great for evaluating your current home. This is all thanks to a special guest Holistic Realtor, Heather Rose. Heather is a holistically minded realtor in the greater Nashville area. She passionately loves to help clients navigate a healthy home purchase. She's spent countless hours researching and connecting with leading industry professionals, and she helps educate her clients on the concerning dangers that can potentially lurk in a home. She’s a wealth of knowledge, so get a pen and paper handy to jot down all the things you'll need to evaluate a future or current home.

Go to https://theholisticrealtortn.com/ to know more about implementing a Holistic lifestyle within your home and community for the benefit of your family. You can also follow

Find Heather Rose from Benchmark Reality LLC, on her socials: Instagram

SUBSCRIBE to the "Know Better | Do Better" Podcast newsletter for upcoming guest notifications and special info you can only get as a subsciber.

FOLLOW Autumn on:

Instagram: bit.ly/3TC5dgr

Facebook: bit.ly/3O7NnAs

TikTok: bit.ly/3O9xMR7

Concerning Health Aspects at Home

[3:26]

Heather also had to deal with health risks in her own home. She was bedridden for days due to mold contamination, which rendered her unable to operate efficiently. Following that, they discovered an issue in their home, prompting them to conduct an entire check.

Home Inspections

[7:29]

Home inspections also have limits, as some require the removal of walls as part of the operation. With Heather on the team, she puts purchasers in charge by allowing them to see the process and perform the necessary inspections for new builds while prioritizing her clients' health.

Heather as a Realtor

[9:27]

Heather's own experiences give her an advantage as a realtor since she believes you won't honestly know unless you go through it yourself. Her personal experiences have led her to develop systems and processes to help educate and advocate for avoiding health hazards in your environment.

Buying or Selling Your Home

[13:30]

There will be a lot of upkeep for sellers to complete for a house to be ready for the market. In a new building location prone to construction dust and other such items, filters should be changed regularly, and HVAC inner components should be kept clean to ensure a high-quality home.

[15:59]

When buyers select their soon-to-be house, numerous factors must be considered, such as whether their furniture will fit and whether the home would require more renovations than it is worth. Buyers should only invest in residences where the cost of maintenance is, at most, the cost of the house itself.

Home Evaluation Consultation

[20:44]

Heather believes that seeking advice from experts on how to make a home healthy is critical. Experts can check for current problems in parts of your home where you are reluctant to go or have never gone before.

Lurking Toxins

[22:31]

Toxins commonly found in homes include molds, mycotoxins, and bacteria.

Maintenance

[28:47]

Maintaining a maintenance plan is essential for every home since it is critical as individuals continue to renovate. Heather also underlines the need to research the systems installed in your home, as only some things benefit your home. Rather than performing patch repairs, address the underlying issue.

[35:45]

Heather wants purchasers to look at houses before they buy them.