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KH-47M2 Hypersonic Kinzhal Rocket In Ukraine
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
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135 views • June 24, 2022

Terrifying explosion from Kh-47M2 Kinzhal: sweeping bombing from all Russian weapons – more than 620 dead Ukrainians

Turkish Bayraktar Control Center disbanded-debacle for 59th Brigade

23Jun2022

Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile was used to target an Armament Depot 136 meters below the Earth. Next door were several mercenaries mostly British and American. The explosion was truly terrifying. In sweeping bombardments of positions of the Ukrainian army proceeded the Russian army and the Air Force. The Russian Defense Ministry speaks of more than 620 dead in 24 hours from the bombing alone, not counting Ukrainian casualties from the remaining battlefields.

Thumbnail: Kh-47M2 Kinzhal ALBM being carried by a Mikoyan MiG-31K interceptor.

Russian nuclear-capable hypersonic aero-ballistic air-to-surface missile. Range of more than 2,000 km (1,200 mi), Mach 12 speed (4.1 km/s), and an ability to perform evasive maneuvers at every stage of its flight. It can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads.

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machinekillinghypersonic
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