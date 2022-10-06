Create New Account
NIGHT SHADOWS -- Where is Russia’s DOOMSDAY SUB? Descending into Insane Chaos!
The war drums are beating louder as Putin issues threat after threat concerning using nukes to protect his new additions to Mother Russia. Putin's DOOMSDAY SUB has left port and no one appears to know where it went. Meanwhile, Biden and NATO escalate their war machines as well to what is going to become WW3. You might remember that both Putin and Obama said that WW3 was coming and it could not be stopped. It seems that the entire world is slowly descending in the long awaited insane chaos of the last days. Earth Changes and Solar Changes continue to accelerate, another sign of the End Of Days and more on this update...

