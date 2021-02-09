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Q-ANON: DOD [DARPA] CIA FUNDED FACEBOOK! MARK ZUCKERBERG'S ROCKEFELLER TIES! LIFE LOG GREAT AWAKENING! TRUMP 2020 MAGA!
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332 views • February 09, 2021
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We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media.
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
Previous Broadcasts:
BIDEN'S COMMUNIST AGENDA TO DESTROY AMERICA THRU MORAL DEPRAVITY!
https://rumble.com/vdnoqb-bidens-communist-agenda-to-destroy-america-thru-moral-depravity-trump-new-u.html
Q-ANON: THINK RESIGNATIONS! AMAZON'S BEZOS & CNN'S ZUCKER BOTH STEP DOWN!
https://rumble.com/vdmvuh-q-anon-think-resignations-amazons-bezos-and-cnns-zucker-both-step-down-trum.html
Q-ANON: HOW THE CIA + MSM WEAPONIZE WORDS! BASELESS DEBUNKED CONSPIRACY THEORY!
https://rumble.com/vdlz3d-q-anon-how-the-cia-msm-weaponize-words-baseless-debunked-conspiracy-theory-.html
TRUMP'S SECRET SUPER POWERS! PEAD'S! Q-ANON: THE GREAT AWAKENING!
https://rumble.com/vdkucp-trumps-secret-super-powers-peads-q-anon-the-great-awakening-the-best-is-yet.html
Q+ TRUMP MILITARY STING OPERATION! CHINA VIRUS HOAX! VACCINE LIES!
https://rumble.com/vdjv0p-q-trump-military-sting-operation-china-virus-hoax-vaccine-lies-elite-pedos-.html
Q-ANON: YOU MUST SHOW THEM! HOLLYWOOD'S OPEN SECRET! THE GREAT AWAKENING
https://rumble.com/vdixfl-q-anon-you-must-show-them-hollywoods-open-secret-the-great-awakening-trump-.html
Q-ANON: GOLD + SILVER WILL DESTROY THE FED!
https://rumble.com/vdgq11-q-anon-gold-silver-will-destroy-the-fed-the-great-awakening-will-trump-be-b.html
Q-ANON: EPSTEIN IS THE KEYSTONE! HILLARY, HANKS, SPIELBERG, BANNON, ALEX JONES ...ALL SATANIC PEDOS!
https://rumble.com/vdfkat-q-anon-epstein-is-the-keystone-hillary-hanks-spielberg-bannon-alex-jones-...html
U.S. INVADES MAINLAND CHINA! Q-ANON WORLD-WIDE STING OPERATION! TRUMP IS STILL PRESIDENT!
https://rumble.com/vdem4j-u.s.-invades-mainland-china-q-anon-world-wide-sting-operation-trump-is-stil.html
Here's a link...
https://cash.app/app/QLNZCXH
Already have Cash App? Here's my Cash App Link:
https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot
NOW YOU CAN BUY ME A COFFEE! **NOTE: THEY ACCEPT U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL CURRENCY**
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ChristianTruth
We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media.
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
Previous Broadcasts:
BIDEN'S COMMUNIST AGENDA TO DESTROY AMERICA THRU MORAL DEPRAVITY!
https://rumble.com/vdnoqb-bidens-communist-agenda-to-destroy-america-thru-moral-depravity-trump-new-u.html
Q-ANON: THINK RESIGNATIONS! AMAZON'S BEZOS & CNN'S ZUCKER BOTH STEP DOWN!
https://rumble.com/vdmvuh-q-anon-think-resignations-amazons-bezos-and-cnns-zucker-both-step-down-trum.html
Q-ANON: HOW THE CIA + MSM WEAPONIZE WORDS! BASELESS DEBUNKED CONSPIRACY THEORY!
https://rumble.com/vdlz3d-q-anon-how-the-cia-msm-weaponize-words-baseless-debunked-conspiracy-theory-.html
TRUMP'S SECRET SUPER POWERS! PEAD'S! Q-ANON: THE GREAT AWAKENING!
https://rumble.com/vdkucp-trumps-secret-super-powers-peads-q-anon-the-great-awakening-the-best-is-yet.html
Q+ TRUMP MILITARY STING OPERATION! CHINA VIRUS HOAX! VACCINE LIES!
https://rumble.com/vdjv0p-q-trump-military-sting-operation-china-virus-hoax-vaccine-lies-elite-pedos-.html
Q-ANON: YOU MUST SHOW THEM! HOLLYWOOD'S OPEN SECRET! THE GREAT AWAKENING
https://rumble.com/vdixfl-q-anon-you-must-show-them-hollywoods-open-secret-the-great-awakening-trump-.html
Q-ANON: GOLD + SILVER WILL DESTROY THE FED!
https://rumble.com/vdgq11-q-anon-gold-silver-will-destroy-the-fed-the-great-awakening-will-trump-be-b.html
Q-ANON: EPSTEIN IS THE KEYSTONE! HILLARY, HANKS, SPIELBERG, BANNON, ALEX JONES ...ALL SATANIC PEDOS!
https://rumble.com/vdfkat-q-anon-epstein-is-the-keystone-hillary-hanks-spielberg-bannon-alex-jones-...html
U.S. INVADES MAINLAND CHINA! Q-ANON WORLD-WIDE STING OPERATION! TRUMP IS STILL PRESIDENT!
https://rumble.com/vdem4j-u.s.-invades-mainland-china-q-anon-world-wide-sting-operation-trump-is-stil.html
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