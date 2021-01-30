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Bioweapons/DNA Changers Disguised as Vaccines
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232 views • January 30, 2021
Dr. Lee Merritt discusses why these vaccines can be considered binary weapons and how they will kill millions once they're exposed to the viruses in the wild! Also I share how a whistleblower predicted and explained deadlier coronavirus mutants over 2 decades ago and how his work (along with many others) were silenced by Fauci and his band of merry fraudsters like Gallo, Redfield and Birx.
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