BrightLearn - Dispatches from the Vaccine Wars: Fighting for Human Freedom During the Great Reset by Christopher A. Shaw

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast episode delves into the controversial book "Dispatches from the Vaccine Wars" by Christopher A. Shaw, which challenges the mainstream narrative on vaccine safety, examines the influence of powerful entities, and calls for a more balanced, transparent, and human-rights-focused approach to the vaccine debate.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Find a copy of this amazing book here.