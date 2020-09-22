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Kenyan Government Targets Pastor Over Huduma 666 Claim
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6 views • September 22, 2020
"Kenyan Government Targets Pastor Over Huduma 666 Claim" explores how a Christian pastor in Kenya has recently been persecuted for drawing links between the Huduma Card (Huduma number) and the Mark of the Beast (666 number). It also explores China's mass crackdown on Uighur Muslims where over a million people are being held in Chinese concentration camps. The film looks at the concept of the fellowship of Christ's suffering, both now and in future, and asks the question: Will you suffer for Christ?
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