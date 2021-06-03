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Police THREATEN journalist at home warning him NOT to cover protest ( DICTATORSHIP )
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310 views • June 03, 2021
Police THREATEN journalist at home warning him NOT to cover protest
Three officers were sent to Rukshan Fernando's home to hand-deliver a shocking warning to the independent journalist. But Avi Yemini caught up with the brave reporter at the event police warned him not to attend. Help fight back!👉 http://StandWithAvi.com.au
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ns-sQatyTgE
Three officers were sent to Rukshan Fernando's home to hand-deliver a shocking warning to the independent journalist. But Avi Yemini caught up with the brave reporter at the event police warned him not to attend. Help fight back!👉 http://StandWithAvi.com.au
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ns-sQatyTgE
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