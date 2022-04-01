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Avidan Ukraine Caught -Accidentally- using Ambulances Transporting Troops
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112 views • April 01, 2022
Avidan Ukraine Caught -Accidentally- using Ambulances Transporting Troops
Avidan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJ27zqcU2gQ
https://odysee.com/@Avidan:0/ukraine-caught-(accidentally)-using:5
Ukraine Caught (Accidentally) using Ambulances Transporting Troops
Dmitrii Iakimov Z
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ob38m4GXDkE
Al Jazeera accidentally revealed ukrainian army uses ambulances to move in the battlefield
https://youtu.be/DYD2rSBIRsk?t=58
كاميرا الجزيرة ترصد الأوضاع الميدانية من خاركيف شرقي كييف
Al-Jazeera camera monitors the field conditions from Kharkiv, east of Kyiv
Avidan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJ27zqcU2gQ
https://odysee.com/@Avidan:0/ukraine-caught-(accidentally)-using:5
Ukraine Caught (Accidentally) using Ambulances Transporting Troops
Dmitrii Iakimov Z
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ob38m4GXDkE
Al Jazeera accidentally revealed ukrainian army uses ambulances to move in the battlefield
https://youtu.be/DYD2rSBIRsk?t=58
كاميرا الجزيرة ترصد الأوضاع الميدانية من خاركيف شرقي كييف
Al-Jazeera camera monitors the field conditions from Kharkiv, east of Kyiv
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