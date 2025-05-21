BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Messing Up Your Life? See Psalm 119:9’s Fix for Young Men
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
8 views • 13 hours ago

Are you—or a young man you love—wrestling with temptation, failure, and the desire to live clean before God? In this opening message of our new Path to Purity series, Pastor Roderick Webster goes straight to the Bible’s own question: “Wherewithal shall a young man cleanse his way?” and shares the answer God gives in the very same verse—“By taking heed according to Your word”.

🔹 What you’ll hear today

    Real-life encouragement when you’ve stumbled and feel like giving up
    The hymn “The Cleansing Wave”—why its lyrics still matter
    Psalm 119:9 unpacked line by line for practical holiness
    Paul’s honest struggle with the flesh (Romans 7) and the victory available in Christ
    First steps you can take right now to pursue purity and keep your heart clean

If this resonates, hit Subscribe and click the bell so you won’t miss the rest of the series. Share this devotion with a young man who needs hope today, and drop a comment telling us which verse spoke to you most. Let’s grow together on the path to purity!

#YoungMen #Purity #Psalm1199 #ChristianDevotion #BibleStudy #RoderickWebster #StayPure #SpiritualGrowth

bible studyyouth ministryspiritual growthholinesschristian devotionovercoming sinroderick websterchristian encouragementpsalm 119 9how can a young man cleanse his wayyoung men purityfighting temptationstay purepath to puritycleansing wave hymn
00:00Introduction and Purpose

00:16Encouragement for Young Men

01:15The Cleansing Wave Hymn

01:43Scriptural Guidance for Purity

04:34Paul's Struggle with the Flesh

06:42Practical Steps to Purity

08:11Conclusion and Prayer

