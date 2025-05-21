Messing Up Your Life? See Psalm 119:9’s Fix for Young Men

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you—or a young man you love—wrestling with temptation, failure, and the desire to live clean before God? In this opening message of our new Path to Purity series, Pastor Roderick Webster goes straight to the Bible’s own question: “Wherewithal shall a young man cleanse his way?” and shares the answer God gives in the very same verse—“By taking heed according to Your word”.
🔹 What you’ll hear today
Real-life encouragement when you’ve stumbled and feel like giving up
The hymn “The Cleansing Wave”—why its lyrics still matter
Psalm 119:9 unpacked line by line for practical holiness
Paul’s honest struggle with the flesh (Romans 7) and the victory available in Christ
First steps you can take right now to pursue purity and keep your heart clean
00:00Introduction and Purpose
00:16Encouragement for Young Men
01:15The Cleansing Wave Hymn
01:43Scriptural Guidance for Purity
04:34Paul's Struggle with the Flesh
06:42Practical Steps to Purity
08:11Conclusion and Prayer