Messing Up Your Life? See Psalm 119:9’s Fix for Young Men

Are you—or a young man you love—wrestling with temptation, failure, and the desire to live clean before God? In this opening message of our new Path to Purity series, Pastor Roderick Webster goes straight to the Bible’s own question: “Wherewithal shall a young man cleanse his way?” and shares the answer God gives in the very same verse—“By taking heed according to Your word”.



🔹 What you’ll hear today



Real-life encouragement when you’ve stumbled and feel like giving up

The hymn “The Cleansing Wave”—why its lyrics still matter

Psalm 119:9 unpacked line by line for practical holiness

Paul’s honest struggle with the flesh (Romans 7) and the victory available in Christ

First steps you can take right now to pursue purity and keep your heart clean



