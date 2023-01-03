VACCINE INDUCED SKIN CANCER IS EATING THIS MAN ALIVE - WARNING..! GRAPHIC MEDICAL IMAGES 💉💉💉

The 36-year-old American took all three doses of the Pfizer vaccine as recommended by medical professionals, the CDC and the US media. Now the man has aggressive skin cancer. It took only three weeks for the cancer to spread throughout his body.





SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE





Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the World

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html





馃敶Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

馃憠 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine路 Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

馃憠 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

馃憠 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT

REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency

https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/





Shared from and subscribe to:

OH MY GOD

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/9A901NwoM8Pr/