Treasury Secretary Bessent answers Questions.

The White House mistakenly sent letters to Ukrainians ordering them to leave the United States, - Reuters.

They stated that the recipients' refugee status had been revoked.

People were given seven days to leave the country, otherwise "the federal government will find them." It is not known how many Ukrainians received such letters.

Earlier, the agency wrote that the Trump administration plans to deprive about 240 thousand Ukrainians of their temporary legal status. This was denied by the White House.



