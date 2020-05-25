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Bill Gates Talks About Financial Investment Returns on Vaccines
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37 views • May 25, 2020
The 1986 NCVIA removed liability from vax makers in event of injury or death from their products. This means investors reap a 100% profit with ZERO liability.
Investing in global health organizations aimed at increasing access to vaccines created a 20-to-1 return in economic benefit, billionaire Microsoft co-founder and philanthro-thief Bill Gates told CNBC on Wednesday, 13 May, 2020.
Investing in global health organizations aimed at increasing access to vaccines created a 20-to-1 return in economic benefit, billionaire Microsoft co-founder and philanthro-thief Bill Gates told CNBC on Wednesday, 13 May, 2020.
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