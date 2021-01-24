© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Health Care Workers CHEER the Spread of Covid + Media's ALL OUT ASSAULT on Trump; Why I'm Voting RED
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
90 views • January 24, 2021
Healthcare workers and their media pundits so I don't hypocrisy by denouncing protest in Michigan, but being in favor of ideological mass protest for Black Lives Matter and George Floyd. The hypocrisy is absolutely stunning, and these people are far from scientists.
#protests #georgefloyd #hypocrisy
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
#protests #georgefloyd #hypocrisy
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.