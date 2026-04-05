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NIGHT SHADOWS SUNDAY 04.05.2026 – Convergence, The Lies of Christian Leaders & The Lies They Tell
Follows TheWay
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2 Peter 2:3

And through covetousness shall they with feigned words make merchandise of you: whose judgment now of a long time lingereth not, and their damnation slumbereth not.


Revelation 3.19 As many as I love, I rebuke and chasten: be zealous therefore, and repent.

20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me.

21 To him that overcometh will I grant to sit with me in my throne, even as I also overcame, and am set down with my Father in his throne.


__________ HELPFUL LINKS:


Stewart Best's Substack:


https://substack.com/@stewartcbest


Stewart Best's Most-Helpful Guide to True, Biblical Salvation ("DarkLight"):


NarrowWayTruth.com

https://narrowwaytruth.com


   --- Jesus warned us that the vast majority of Christians are not, in truth, BORN AGAIN.


   --- Be sure you are saved and not just think you are!


__________



Video Source (Stewart Best's Official): https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940


__________


Stewart Best has been teaching the true salvation gospel of Jesus Christ for over 40 years.


His classic video, “Iron Mountain — Blueprint for Tyranny,” drew national attention; including NBC's Dateline show and the Wall Street Journal.


In the past, he has appeared on the Art Bell Show and also on Steve Quayle’s former radio show.


At fourscore+ years of age his force does not seem to have abated one bit, still producing prolifically with his team at the LightGate ministry.


He was a professional aviator for many years, flying the latest corporate jets as Captain, and he also served in the military.

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biblesalvationprophecyww3stewartbestnightshadows
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